76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire

3 hours 28 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 7:51 PM July 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC7

CHICAGO (AP) - A 5-year-old boy is being credited with saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.
 
Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.
 
Seven adults and six children who lived in the 2 1/2-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.
 
Nicole Peeples says that without the boy's warning, "I don't think we would have survived."
 
Peeples says she smelled no smoke and "the fire alarms never went off. I'm so glad he was there."
 
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents say the home was destroyed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days