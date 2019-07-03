85°
5-year-old boy shot in New Orleans

Wednesday, July 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans are investigating a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old boy.
  
Authorities say the child apparently was shot in the stomach and is being treated at an area hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
  
Police spokesman Aaron E. looney says investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and what sparked it.
  
No further details were immediately available.
