5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 8-year-old brother in Arkansas

Photo via CNN

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. - In what authorities are describing as an accidental shooting, an Arkansas 5-year-old shot and killed his 8-year-old brother Thursday.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," the local sheriff said in a news release.

"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home."

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is investigating the children's welfare in the home.