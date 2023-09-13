77°
5 wounded when shots fired into crowd at Michigan party
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say at least five people were hurt after shots were fired into a crowd at a party near Saginaw Valley State University in central Michigan.
Saginaw County sheriff's officials say the people were treated at hospitals and that their injuries aren't considered life-threatening. They say the victims attending the large party early Sunday in a Kochville Township apartment and town house complex were not university students.
Investigators are searching for two suspects.
The campus was placed on lockdown for a short time and students were urged to stay in their residences. The lockdown was later lifted.
