5 wounded when shots fired into crowd at Michigan party

7 years 21 hours 30 minutes ago Sunday, September 11 2016 Sep 11, 2016 September 11, 2016 11:46 AM September 11, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say at least five people were hurt after shots were fired into a crowd at a party near Saginaw Valley State University in central Michigan.

Saginaw County sheriff's officials say the people were treated at hospitals and that their injuries aren't considered life-threatening. They say the victims attending the large party early Sunday in a Kochville Township apartment and town house complex were not university students.

Investigators are searching for two suspects.

The campus was placed on lockdown for a short time and students were urged to stay in their residences. The lockdown was later lifted.

