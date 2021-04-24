5 people injured in early Saturday morning shooting on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS - NOPD are investigating an overnight Saturday shooting on Bourbon street that left five people wounded.

Police arrived on scene of the shooting shortly before 2 am to find the five victims. Four of victims were treated at local hospitals while one was treated at the scene.

A spokesperson with NOPD says the victims' injuries appear to not be life-threatening.

So far, police have no additional information surrounding the incident, and the investigation is on going.