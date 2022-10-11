86°
Five people hurt after high-speed chase ends in head-on crash
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Five people are injured after a high-speed chase ended in a head on crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to sources, the pursuit ended near the bridge over Colyel Creek on LA-16 in French Settlement shortly before 4 p.m.
Authorities said two helicopters were in route to the accident. One person is in critical condition, three people are in serious condition and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
