Five people hurt after high-speed chase ends in head-on crash

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Five people are injured after a high-speed chase ended in a head on crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the pursuit ended near the bridge over Colyel Creek on LA-16 in French Settlement shortly before 4 p.m.

Authorities said two helicopters were in route to the accident. One person is in critical condition, three people are in serious condition and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.