92°
Latest Weather Blog
5 new New Orleans murals in walkable area
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Five new murals are up or going up in New Orleans. Organizers say they want to bring the vibrancy of the city's art scene outside gallery walls.
One is a huge painting of a man holding up a child above the stylized word "survive." Another is planned as a detailed, life-sized architectural drawing of a mid-19th century shotgun house. Two murals are abstract. The fifth is a four-story-high painting of a man holding a mug big enough for someone to bathe in, if it was real.
The Arts Council of New Orleans got a $175,000 grant for its Unframed project. The murals' formal "unveiling" is Saturday evening, when galleries in the city's Arts District stay open late for First Saturday Gallery Openings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show
-
Teen, two small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night