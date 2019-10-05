88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

#5 LSU 21, Utah State 6, 3rd Quarter

2 hours 16 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 October 05, 2019 10:46 AM October 05, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The fifth ranked LSU Tigers return home to Tiger Stadium to take on the Utah State Aggies. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days