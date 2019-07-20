5 killed in 3-vehicle traffic accident in South Texas

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - Authorities say five people have been killed and seven injured in a three-vehicle accident in South Texas.



The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 59, 5 miles northeast of Victoria.



Sgt. Ruben San Miguel says investigators are trying to determine why a northbound van hit the left rear of a northbound semi pulling a flatbed trailer. The van then struck a southbound pickup truck.



Five people in the van died at the scene - the female driver, two men and two children. Five others in the van were injured.



The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.



DPS says visibility was clear and the road was dry.