5 inches of rain inundates Ascension: Pump stations activated and sandbags made available

GONZALES - As much as 5 inches of rain pelted parts of Ascension Parish Monday, leading to street flooding and parish officials activating flood control measures.

The Marvin Braud and Sorrento pumping stations were turned on. Parish officials also made sandbags available for people in Ascension Parish.

Roads were closed throughout the parish Monday morning as the streets and highways flooded.

A Twitter user in Gonzales posted a video of water flooding her carport and threatening to seep into her home on Monday morning.

Woke to this this morning. What the hell Gonzales #gonzalesisflooding pic.twitter.com/cPXBUauarl — ?Ceiria? (@CeiriaPsych) July 6, 2020

In Ascension, sandbags were made available at:

Butch Gore Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant

7th District Fire Dept. Roddy Rd, Gonzales

Fire Station #1 Hwy 61, Gonzales

Prairieville Fire Dept. Hwy 73 @ Miller Rd, Prairieville

Jackie Roberson Park, Coco Rd, Geismar

5th Ward Fire Dept. Hwy 22 @ Astroland Subd., Darrow

Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, St. Amant

DPW West, 725 Church Street - Donaldsonville

The area is under a weather alert until Tuesday evening. Click HERE for more from the WBRZ weather team. Click HERE for photos of high water around Ascension, EBR and Livingston.

Parish emergency operations officials reported a car dealership had water entering its facility on Burnside Ave. Officials also reported to the National Weather Service of two homes in low-lying areas near there with minor flooding. About five inches of rain fell in this area of Gonzales, the National Weather Service estimated.