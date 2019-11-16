5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

59°
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Five members of a family, including three young boys, have died and another boy was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.
  
Lt. Matt Dobbs said officers responded to a report of arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired inside a house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Saturday morning.
  
He said when officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
  
An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. His condition has not been released.
  
Dobbs said investigators found a gun in the house. Police believe the shooter was one of the deceased.

