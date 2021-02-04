5 confirmed cases of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Thursday that there are two additional confirmed cases of the U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana.

This brings the state to a total of five cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7.

The two additional variant cases were detected in individuals in Southwest Louisiana.

Contact tracing was performed to "identify, inform and monitor" those who were in close contact with those individuals, according to the LDH. The two individuals did not report a history of travel outside of the state.

Two of the cases were detected in the Greater of New Orleans area (Region 1) and the other three were discovered in Southwest Louisiana (Region 5).

There are 20 additional suspect variant cases in Louisiana that are waiting for an official confirmation. Thirteen of the suspect cases are in the Greater New Orleans area and seven are in Southwest Louisiana.





Most local SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests are not able to provide results that can identify suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains, and not all suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains will continue to be sequenced for confirmation purposes. As a result, the number of suspect and confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases reported do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 cases that are circulating in Louisiana. Future updates to Louisiana B.1.1.7 cases counts can be found on CDC’s website



Because this variant strain is more contagious and known to be circulating in Louisiana, it is more important than ever that everyone: