66°
Latest Weather Blog
5 confirmed cases of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Thursday that there are two additional confirmed cases of the U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana.
This brings the state to a total of five cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7.
The two additional variant cases were detected in individuals in Southwest Louisiana.
Contact tracing was performed to "identify, inform and monitor" those who were in close contact with those individuals, according to the LDH. The two individuals did not report a history of travel outside of the state.
Two of the cases were detected in the Greater of New Orleans area (Region 1) and the other three were discovered in Southwest Louisiana (Region 5).
There are 20 additional suspect variant cases in Louisiana that are waiting for an official confirmation. Thirteen of the suspect cases are in the Greater New Orleans area and seven are in Southwest Louisiana.
The LDH said in a report:
Most local SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests are not able to provide results that can identify suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains, and not all suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains will continue to be sequenced for confirmation purposes. As a result, the number of suspect and confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases reported do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 cases that are circulating in Louisiana. Future updates to Louisiana B.1.1.7 cases counts can be found on CDC’s website here.
Because this variant strain is more contagious and known to be circulating in Louisiana, it is more important than ever that everyone:
Most local SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests are not able to provide results that can identify suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains, and not all suspect B.1.1.7 variant strains will continue to be sequenced for confirmation purposes. As a result, the number of suspect and confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases reported do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 cases that are circulating in Louisiana. Future updates to Louisiana B.1.1.7 cases counts can be found on CDC’s website here.
Because this variant strain is more contagious and known to be circulating in Louisiana, it is more important than ever that everyone:
- Wear masks,
- Practice social distancing,
- Avoid gatherings,
- Avoid travel,
- Stay home when sick,
- Practice hand hygiene,
- Quarantine and get tested if exposed to a positive case, and
- When eligible, consider getting the COVID vaccine.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University hosts Feb. 4th vaccination event at FG Clark Activity Center
-
EBR officials aim to provide expanded COVID testing opportunities to African Americans
-
Signing day caps of recruiting process marred by pandemic
-
Service dog relieves stress for health care workers fighting COVID
-
Traffic nightmare over Intracoastal Canal on LA-1 to be resolved with new...
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships