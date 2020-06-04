86°
5 arrested in New Orleans after police teargas protesters on bridge

2 hours 22 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 June 04, 2020 12:57 PM June 04, 2020 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police announced that five people were arrested after protesters on the Crescent City Connection had a run-in with police officers.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says three New Orleans residents and two out-of-towners were taken into custody after the confrontation on the CCC Wednesday night. According to WWL-TV, two of those arrested were said to be from Massachusetts and Belgium, respectively.

The department said officers used teargas to disperse the crowd after some of the demonstrators tried to push past the police line.

The demonstration came a day after peaceful protesters gather on I-10 and performed a similar march. The protesters Thursday night had been gathered for about an hour before police used tear gas. It was the first known instance this week of police using force to break up a protest in Louisiana. 

