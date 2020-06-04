5 arrested in New Orleans after police teargas protesters on bridge

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police announced that five people were arrested after protesters on the Crescent City Connection had a run-in with police officers.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says three New Orleans residents and two out-of-towners were taken into custody after the confrontation on the CCC Wednesday night. According to WWL-TV, two of those arrested were said to be from Massachusetts and Belgium, respectively.

Ferguson: We did not use gas on a peaceful protest. We used gas on people who were being aggressive, using force. — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) June 4, 2020

The department said officers used teargas to disperse the crowd after some of the demonstrators tried to push past the police line.

Ferguson: 5 individuals were arrested after breaking the police line on the CCC.

“We stood our ground to make sure no one was injured. Unfortunately we had to deploy gas to disperse the crowd.” — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) June 4, 2020

The demonstration came a day after peaceful protesters gather on I-10 and performed a similar march. The protesters Thursday night had been gathered for about an hour before police used tear gas. It was the first known instance this week of police using force to break up a protest in Louisiana.