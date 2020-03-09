67°
5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks northern coast of California

2 hours 19 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 March 09, 2020 9:08 AM March 09, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: CNN

PETROLIA, CA - The coast of northern California was rocked by a preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake, Sunday night.

According to CNN, the quake occurred near Petrolia, which is about 268 miles northwest of Sacramento. 

Officials say there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Tsunami Warning Center says the quake did not result in any tsunami warnings or watches. 

