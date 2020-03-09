5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks northern coast of California

Photo: CNN

PETROLIA, CA - The coast of northern California was rocked by a preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake, Sunday night.

According to CNN, the quake occurred near Petrolia, which is about 268 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Officials say there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Tsunami Warning Center says the quake did not result in any tsunami warnings or watches.