La. reports another 1,190 virus cases Monday, hospitalizations up

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

MONDAY: There were 1,190 new cases, bringing the total to 322,181. There were 48 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,585.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,891, and ventilator use was up to 207.

The positivity rate was about 12.45 percent for Monday's tests.

WEEKEND: There were 5,780 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 321,058. There were 49 additional deaths, bringing the total of statewide deaths to 7,537.

There 1,833 patients in hospitals and 204 on ventilators.

FRIDAY: The state will not report new coronavirus data New Year's Day. Updates will resume Sunday, Jan. 3.

THURSDAY: Louisiana reported 4,051 new COVID cases Thursday. There were 40 additional new deaths for a total of 7,488 since March. There are 1,731 patients in the hospital, a slight increase from Wednesday. Of those hospitalizations, 202 are on ventilators, a decrease from Wednesday. Thursday's positivity rate was about 8%.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana reported 6,754 new COVID cases Wednesday. There were 51 additional new deaths for a total of 7,448 since March. There are 1,717 patients in the hospital, an increase from Tuesday. Of those hospitalizations, 210 are on ventilators, a decrease from Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Louisiana reported 3,946 new COVID cases Tuesday. The new cases were found in more than 35,000 tests; The positivity rate Tuesday was about 8%. Hospitalizations increased again Tuesday to 1,689. Of those in the hospital, 218 needed a ventilator, also an increase Tuesday. The state reported 61 new deaths Tuesday for a total of 7,397 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the total COVID cases since March were at 304,946; More than 245,000 people have recovered from the virus.

MONDAY: Louisiana reported 823 new COVID cases Monday - a relatively low number compared to previous days. Monday, there is 26 additional deaths in Louisiana for a total of 7,336 since March. There is 1,597 COVID patients in the hospital Monday, an increase from the weekend. Of those in the hospital, 201 patients needed a ventilator, also an increase from the weekend.

WEEKEND: The State reported 5,780 new cases over the weekend for a total of 321,058 since March. 19 more people have died bring that total to 7,291.

1,833 people are hospitalized with 204 still on ventilators.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Tuesday (1/3):

Ascension: 8,033 cases / 117 deaths

Assumption: 1,404 cases / 28 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 26,158 cases / 585 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,476 cases / 92 deaths

Iberville: 2,729 cases / 73 deaths

Livingston: 8,887 cases / 125 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,925 cases / 57 deaths

St. Helena: 716 cases / 6 deaths

St. James: 1,338 cases / 43 deaths

Tangipahoa: 9,095 cases / 183 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,861 cases / 48 deaths

West Feliciana: 939 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH