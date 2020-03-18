5.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah withstands an earthquake during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 18. Photo: CNN

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Utah's Salt Lake City area Wednesday morning.

Local officials say it knocked out power in some areas.

According to CNN, the 5.7 quake was centered about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City, starting at 7:09 a.m. MT, the US Geological Survey said.

"From what we have been able to determine, it doesn't appear this was major shaking," Utah's Division of Emergency Management posted on Twitter shortly after the earthquake.

Utah just experienced its largest earthquake since 1992. It was a 5.9 in St. George. #utquake https://t.co/IYfUP8hnRy — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

Still, power has been knocked out in some areas, and aftershocks are likely, the division said. Details about the extent of the outages weren't immediately available.

The USGS says at least six aftershocks were recorded within 20 minutes of the main quake.



This is the state's most powerful quake since 1992, when a magnitude 5.9 temblor struck the St. George area, the division said.



Generally in Utah, earthquakes greater than magnitude 5 happen once every 10 years, and quakes greater than magnitude 6 happen once every 50 years, the USGS says.



That statement takes into account instrumentation records dating back to 1962, and historical records dating back to the1850s, the USGS says.

Local police say they haven't gotten any reports of extensive damage or injuries.