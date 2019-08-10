87°
4th worker died after pipeline explosion

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, October 22 2015 Oct 22, 2015 October 22, 2015 12:37 PM October 22, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Images via HoumaToday.com (L to R: Samuel Brinlee, Casey Ordoyne, Jason Phillippe, Michael Hill)

HOUMA - The Terrebonne Parish coroner's office says a fourth man has died of injuries from an explosion at the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. facility in Gibson. Three men died immediately Oct. 8, and two were critically injured. 

Chief investigator Danny Theriot tells The Courier that 56-year-old Michael Hill of Paris, Tennessee, died Oct. 12. He says Theriot worked for Furmanite Corp., a technical services firm headquartered in Houston. 

Theriot identifies a Furmanite contractor who died Oct. 8 as 37-year-old Jason Phillippe of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Furmanite did not immediately answer a query Thursday about the second critically injured man. 

Service company Danos LLC identified two dead contractors earlier. Spokeswoman Renee Piper said Thursday that the explosion is still being investigated. She said neither critically injured man worked for Danos.

