4th time in 4 years: It's hurricane evacuation time in the Southeast

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - For some people, Hurricane Dorian is the fourth storm they have had to flee in four years.

Forecasters are not sure if the core of the powerful system will ever strike the U.S. It is predicted to stay offshore. But if scientists are off by even a few dozen miles, the storm could plow onshore somewhere along the coast between Florida and the Carolinas.

So more than a million people have been ordered to leave seaside communities. More evacuations were issued Monday - all the way to North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Part of the evacuation fatigue is that recent storms have not had a catastrophic impact along the Atlantic Coast.