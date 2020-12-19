57°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL | Ole Miss falls to LSU 53-48
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are getting set to close out a bizarre 2020 football season at home against Ole Miss.
For LSU...they will be looking to come out of this season on a high note going into next year. A win today puts them at 5-5 on the year...avoiding a losing season.
Freshman Max Johnson will likely get the start this week at quarterback after playing well in last week's epic upset over the Florida Gators in Gainsville.
Defensively...the Tigers will have to stop a fast, high powered offensive attack from Ole Miss. The Tigers have struggled considerably all season on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the secondary.
Kick off is slated for 2:30pm on SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
-
Louisiana to receive fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine next week than originally...
-
BRPD plans for 2021 include changing fleet, bringing back reserves
-
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine developed with help from clinical trials in Baton Rouge
-
LSU graduates face job market amid pandemic
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round