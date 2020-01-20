38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4th California fugitive inmate arrested after standoff

3 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 01 2016 Dec 1, 2016 December 01, 2016 6:51 AM December 01, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
AP Images, ABC News

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fourth inmate who escaped from a county jail in California has been captured after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.
Rogelio Chavez and three other prisoners broke out of jail by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope.

The others are back in custody.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days