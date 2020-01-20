4th California fugitive inmate arrested after standoff

AP Images, ABC News

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fourth inmate who escaped from a county jail in California has been captured after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.

Rogelio Chavez and three other prisoners broke out of jail by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope.



The others are back in custody.