4th California fugitive inmate arrested after standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fourth inmate who escaped from a county jail in California has been captured after a standoff with police that lasted more than seven hours.
Rogelio Chavez and three other prisoners broke out of jail by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet rope.
The others are back in custody.
Rogelio Chavez is back in custody! #captured pic.twitter.com/ol4R6T97O2— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 1, 2016