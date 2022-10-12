75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$487 million Powerball ticket bought at New Hampshire small-town grocery

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Sunday, July 31 2016 Jul 31, 2016 July 31, 2016 2:18 PM July 31, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

DES MOINES - Folks in New Hampshire are eager to learn who among them holds the winning ticket to a $487 million Powerball jackpot.

New Hampshire lottery officials tell television station WMUR someone bought the winning ticket at the local Hannaford supermarket in Raymond, a southern New Hampshire town of about 10,000.

The winning numbers were 11-17-21-23-32, with a Powerball of 5.

The lump sum option is worth $330.6 million.

By midday Sunday, the jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing had not come forward. It was the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

New Hampshire had a lucky night. Someone in the northern New Hampshire town of Littleton was among 14 people in 10 states who won $1 million for matching the first five numbers.

Someone in Pennsylvania bought a ticket worth $2 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days