Latest Weather Blog
$487 million Powerball ticket bought at New Hampshire small-town grocery
Trending News
DES MOINES - Folks in New Hampshire are eager to learn who among them holds the winning ticket to a $487 million Powerball jackpot.
New Hampshire lottery officials tell television station WMUR someone bought the winning ticket at the local Hannaford supermarket in Raymond, a southern New Hampshire town of about 10,000.
The winning numbers were 11-17-21-23-32, with a Powerball of 5.
The lump sum option is worth $330.6 million.
By midday Sunday, the jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing had not come forward. It was the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
New Hampshire had a lucky night. Someone in the northern New Hampshire town of Littleton was among 14 people in 10 states who won $1 million for matching the first five numbers.
Someone in Pennsylvania bought a ticket worth $2 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rats destroyed belongs in storage unit, owner says he's not responsible
-
VIDEO: Man arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur...
-
Restaurant owner in favor of Stormwater Utility Fee after business flooded multiple...
-
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on...
-
Deputy drove 85 mph before deadly wreck; new details laid out in...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...