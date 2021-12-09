47-year-old Morganza man dies in car crash after ejected through sunroof

NEW ROADS – State Troopers responded to a single-car crash on LA 10 where a man died after he was ejected through the sunroof.



The crash occurred on Wednesday around 10 p.m. on LA 10 west of LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish.



Valerie Landry, 46, was driving eastbound of LA 10 in a Chevrolet Impala when for unknown reasons ran off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. Landry's vehicle struck a driveway and began to overturn. Darrell Dillard, 47, of Morganza was the passenger of Landry's vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



Dillard was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office. Landry was wearing her seat belt and suffered moderate injuries in the crash.



It is unknown if impairment was a factor but a toxicology sample will be taken from Landry for analysis.