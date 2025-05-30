88°
46 new state troopers graduate at Louisiana State Police ceremony

2 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 12:13 PM May 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 50 new state troopers joined the Louisiana State Police force at a Friday graduation ceremony.

Cadet Class 106 was honored at Istrouma Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. by State Police leadership.

In total, 46 cadets graduated to become full-fledged troopers Friday. According to State Police Commissioner Robert P. Hodges, 52 people started in Cadet Class 106 in December.

"Today's date marked the first time in over five years that Louisiana State Police proudly employs and serves with over 1,000 troopers," Hodges added.

