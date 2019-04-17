44,000 checks in the mail to Louisiana residents owed money

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Tens of thousands of Louisiana residents will be receiving checks in the mail from the state, not tax refunds, but other unclaimed property dollars collected by the treasury.

Treasurer John Schroder's office said Tuesday more than 44,500 checks, totaling $4.2 million, started going out this week. The maximum check is $1,500.

Schroder wants to make sure people don't think the checks are a scam and throw them away. He says if someone receives a check with the state seal on it, "take it to the bank."

Dollars in the unclaimed property fund come from old savings and checking accounts, payroll checks, stocks and dividends, insurance proceeds, oil royalty payments and utility deposits that aren't immediately claimed by their owners.

The treasurer's office tries to locate people and return the money.