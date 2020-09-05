43-year-old man killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

ROUGON – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that claimed on man's life Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troopers started an investigation on a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 416 east of LA Hwy 983 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The crash took the life of 43-year-old Brad Patin of Rougon.

Troopers discovered that the crash occurred when Patin was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 416 in a 2000 GMC Sierra. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway and overturned.

According to LSP, Patin was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Patin for testing. The investigation is ongoing.