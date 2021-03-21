53°
42-year-old Kentwood woman dies in Sunday morning crash in St. Helena Parish

Sunday, March 21 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on LA 441 north of LA 38 in the Kentwood area.

Through an investigation troopers discovered that when Jaime E. Huff was traveling north on LA 441 in a 2007 Dodge Caliber, for unknown reasons the vehicle exited the roadway to the right and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn, according to LSP. 

Even though Huff was properly restrained she still received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Huff for testing. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

