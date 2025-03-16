40th Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE — The 40th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning.

WBRZ's broadcast of the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 2, and the parade will be rebroadcast on WBRZ+ at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday — St. Patrick's Day.