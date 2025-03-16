67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

40th Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning

47 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025 Mar 16, 2025 March 16, 2025 11:40 AM March 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The 40th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning.

Watch live here .

Trending News

WBRZ's broadcast of the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 2, and the parade will be rebroadcast on WBRZ+ at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday — St. Patrick's Day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days