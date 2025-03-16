67°
Latest Weather Blog
40th Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE — The 40th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday morning.
Watch live here .
Trending News
WBRZ's broadcast of the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 2, and the parade will be rebroadcast on WBRZ+ at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday — St. Patrick's Day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...