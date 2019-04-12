64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
40,000 lbs of frozen fish shuts down Spillway Bridge East

Friday, April 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- DOTD has shut down the Bonnet Carre Spillway eastbound due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling 40,000 lbs of frozen fish.

According to traffic reports there are boxes of fish spilled all along the roadway. State Police say the crash involves multiple vehicles and there are injuries. Drivers are recommended to use US 61 instead, congestion is minimal at the time.

