4-year-old swept away by floodwaters in Indiana

Photo: ABC News

DELPHI, IN - A desperate search is underway by boat, sonar and drone for a 4-year-old boy who was swept away in a flooded creek in Indiana.

The search for Owen Jones was shifting to a recovery effort mid-day Friday, Lt. Dan Dulin of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources told ABC News.

Owen was playing near Deer Creek in in Delphi Thursday when a witness saw him struggling in the water. He was swept away around 6 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The 4-year-old, who is from the Monticello area, was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and blue shorts.

The Department of Natural Resources is urging the public not to help with the search because of "the dangerous, elevated water levels and current."