79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4-year-old girl dead, 2-year-old boy in critical condition after double stabbing in New Orleans

3 hours 14 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, August 07 2022 Aug 7, 2022 August 07, 2022 4:23 PM August 07, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Two juveniles were stabbed Sunday morning, leaving a four-year-old girl dead and a two-year-old boy in critical condition. 

According to WWL-TV, the juveniles were stabbed around 11:15 in the Florida area of New Orleans on Law Street.

Police said the children were taken to a hospital where the girl died and the boy remains in critical condition. 

The news outlet said police arrested 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux for second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Officers said Pedescleaux is a "guardian related in nature."

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (504) 822-1111.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days