4-year-old girl dead, 2-year-old boy in critical condition after double stabbing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Two juveniles were stabbed Sunday morning, leaving a four-year-old girl dead and a two-year-old boy in critical condition.

According to WWL-TV, the juveniles were stabbed around 11:15 in the Florida area of New Orleans on Law Street.

Police said the children were taken to a hospital where the girl died and the boy remains in critical condition.

The news outlet said police arrested 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux for second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Officers said Pedescleaux is a "guardian related in nature."

Anyone with information should call (504) 822-1111.