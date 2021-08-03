78°
4-year-old dead, sibling arrested in deadly accidental shooting

1 hour 51 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, August 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A 4-year-old died in an accidental shooting, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The shooting happened Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Glenetta Court. 

Officials say the child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Deputies said the child's 12-year-old sibling accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting the toddler. 

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was booked into juvenile detention for negligent homicide.

The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said. 

