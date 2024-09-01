4-year-old boy killed after finding loaded gun, shooting himself

BRUSLY - A child died Sunday after finding a loaded gun in his father’s truck and pulling the trigger Sunday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office said the self-inflicted shooting happened in Brusly. Details are limited but deputies said a 4-year-old found the gun in his father’s truck when the adult stepped out to adjust his trailer. While he was unsupervised, the child got into the secure area where the gun was kept.

The identity of this child has not been released. Brusly Police Department is leading the investigation. It’s unclear if an arrest will be made.