4-year-old boy drowned in bathtub Monday evening

ANGOLA - A 4-year-old boy died Monday evening after being rushed to the hospital when he was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

According to law enforcement, the boy was found at a home in the Angola community around 8 p.m. The child died shortly after 9:30 p.m.

No more details are immediately available.

