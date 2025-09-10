88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

4-vehicle crash north of Prairieville slowing traffic on I-10 into Baton Rouge

3 hours 33 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 8:35 AM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A four-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 westbound is slowing traffic between Prairieville and Baton Rouge.

Two trucks and two SUVs were involved in the crash about 2 miles north of I-10's interchange with La. 73. Traffic was slowed but not stopped. 

Trending News

Eastbound lanes were not impacted; trees in the median prevented rubbernecking.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days