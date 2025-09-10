88°
4-vehicle crash north of Prairieville slowing traffic on I-10 into Baton Rouge
PRAIRIEVILLE — A four-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 westbound is slowing traffic between Prairieville and Baton Rouge.
Two trucks and two SUVs were involved in the crash about 2 miles north of I-10's interchange with La. 73. Traffic was slowed but not stopped.
Eastbound lanes were not impacted; trees in the median prevented rubbernecking.
