4-star linebacker, Zavier Carter, commits to the LSU Tigers

Friday, May 01 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Zavier Carter/Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Despite the pandemic, LSU's Tigers are preparing to hit the field with a star-studded team and on Friday morning yet another promising athlete committed to proudly don purple and gold. 

Zavier Carter, a 4-star linebacker out of Atlanta, committed to the Tigers, and announced the news on his Twitter account.

Carter, rated as the 15th best outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports, marks the eighth commitment to the 2021 team.

