4-star linebacker, Zavier Carter, commits to the LSU Tigers
BATON ROUGE - Despite the pandemic, LSU's Tigers are preparing to hit the field with a star-studded team and on Friday morning yet another promising athlete committed to proudly don purple and gold.
Zavier Carter, a 4-star linebacker out of Atlanta, committed to the Tigers, and announced the news on his Twitter account.
COMMITTED!!! ??????#GeauxTigers #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/O6IT3tQTc2— Zavier Carter ?? 17 (@ZavierCarter) May 1, 2020
Carter, rated as the 15th best outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports, marks the eighth commitment to the 2021 team.
