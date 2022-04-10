72°
Latest Weather Blog
4 shot in barrage of gunfire in North Baton Rouge, 1 victim found four miles away on Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Lorraine Street, with one of the victims traveling four miles before getting medical help.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street.
Three of the victims were transported to a hospital from Lorraine Street. Another was flagged down an EMS truck nearly four miles away on Government Street, sources said. The victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City of Gonzales gearing up for its 100th birthday celebration
-
Local artists use their talents to promote equal education for all
-
City-Parish launches Healthy BR website to provide local resources, information to community
-
Strawberry farmers continue long time traditions at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
-
Child murders concerning for Children's Advocacy Center