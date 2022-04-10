72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
4 shot in barrage of gunfire in North Baton Rouge, 1 victim found four miles away on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Lorraine Street, with one of the victims traveling four miles before getting medical help.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street.

Three of the victims were transported to a hospital from Lorraine Street. Another was flagged down an EMS truck nearly four miles away on Government Street, sources said. The victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

