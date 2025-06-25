4 selected for Manship School Hall of Fame, including former WBRZ 2uneIn producer

BATON ROUGE — Four communications professionals from a variety of disciplines have been selected for membership in the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Hall of Fame.

The four are:

-Terri Broussard Williams, social impact strategist, author, and corporate government relations executive (and a former WBRZ 2uneIn producer);

-Kate Lowery, international public relations expert and brand communications leader;

-James E. “Jay” Shelledy, journalism educator and innovator of student media programs at LSU; and

-the late Helen Stander Taylor, former assistant dean of student services.

The group will be inducted Oct. 23 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center on campus and join more than 140 others from the communications field.

Here are biographies supplied by the Manship School:

Terri Broussard Williams, LSU ‘99

Terri Broussard Williams is a trailblazing leader with over two decades of experience in television journalism, government relations, and social impact strategy. She began her career as a producer for WBRZ’s 2uneIn morning show before transitioning into public affairs, eventually becoming vice president of government relations at the American Heart Association.

Terri went on to serve as Amazon’s inaugural Head of Social Justice Policy and now leads state and local government relations at Edward Jones. She is the author of Find Your Fire: Stories and Strategies to Inspire the Changemaker Inside You, a guide to building movements that drive lasting change. A proud graduate of Louisiana State University and the University of Pennsylvania, Terri serves as Chair of the LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs Advisory Board, is a member of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Dean’s Advisory Board, and the Dean’s Advisory Board at UPenn’s School of Social Policy & Practice while continuing to empower emerging leaders through her Movement Maker Collective platform.

Kate Lowery, LSU ‘91

Kate Lowery is an award-winning public relations and marketing communications trailblazer with over 30 years of experience shaping global brands and leading breakthrough campaigns across multiple continents. A Louisiana native and Manship School alumna, she led global communications at Whole Foods Market for 15 years and helped propel HomeAway/Vrbo to international acclaim, including the historic feat of turning the Eiffel Tower into a vacation rental to garner billions of earned media impressions. Fluent in Spanish and a global citizen, Kate spent a decade leading campaigns across Latin America and the U.S. with Burson and Fleishman-Hillard, attended study abroad programs in Paris and Oaxaca while at LSU, and is well on her way to visiting 100 countries.

She now serves as an impact strategist at APC Collective, as a principal at Side Dish Communications, and is actively involved in nonprofit leadership and volunteerism in Austin. Known for her creativity, cultural fluency, and purpose-driven leadership, Kate is a respected industry voice and a role model for the next generation of communications professionals.

James E. “Jay” Shelledy

James E. “Jay” Shelledy, professional-in-residence emeritus and former holder of the Greer Endowed Chair, is celebrated for his transformative impact on journalism education and student success at the Manship School. Over 12 years of undergraduate teaching, he also launched the Manship School News Service, serving Louisiana newspapers statewide that became the Manship Statehouse Bureau, created the Wrongful Conviction Project in cooperation with the Innocence Project of New Orleans, and founded the LSU Cold Case Civil Rights-era Murder Project. His work earned national recognition, including AEJMC’s “Educator of the Year” award in 2016, and helped elevate student journalism through mentorship and real-world experience.

Jay’s legacy lives on through the students he inspired, the programs he built, and the national acclaim he helped bring to the school. In the years prior to his stint at the Manship School, he was editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, to which he returned in retirement as a director of the only non-profit daily newspaper in America.

Helen Stander Taylor (in memoriam)

Helen Stander Taylor dedicated 27 years to the Manship School of Mass Communication, serving as an academic counselor for 9 years and as assistant dean of student services for 14 years. Throughout her tenure, she left an enduring mark on generations of students through her wisdom, compassion, and tireless mentorship. Beginning her career at LSU in 1990, she dedicated herself to guiding students not only academically, but personally, earning the LSU Advisor of the Year award in 2011.

Helen’s leadership helped shape the school's student services, and her legacy lives on in the countless alumni whose lives she touched. A native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Francisville, Helen held a master’s degree in counseling from LSU and retired in 2018. Her influence extended far beyond the classroom, and her presence in the Manship community remains deeply cherished.