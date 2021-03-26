74°
Latest Weather Blog
4 plead guilty in health care fraud scheme
NEW ORLEANS - A Jan. 5 sentencing date has been set in New Orleans for four people who pleaded guilty in a health care conspiracy case.
U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite said in a Wednesday news release that the four were part of a scheme involving the distribution of Medicare-funded "talking glucose meters" to people who didn't need them.
They operated corporations in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie and in Chatsworth, California.
Those who pleaded guilty were identified in the news release as 48-year-old Geoffrey Ricketts, 38-year-old Marla Ricketts and 41-year-old Samuel Kim, all of Porter Ranch, California; and 40-year-old Sunyup Kim of Granada Hills, California. Each faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge assisted living facility welcomes in family visitors
-
Baton Rouge nurse on mission to vaccinate administers dozens of doses Friday
-
Amputee learns he has no health insurance after employer neglected to pay...
-
'It scarred me': Grandmother tearfully recalls run-in with former LSU football player
-
Friday's Health Report
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community