4 nursing home residents dead at mass shelter; hundreds of evacuees rescued from warehouse

INDEPENDENCE – Day-long rescues unfolded at a factory warehouse that a Baton Rouge businessman tried to use as a shelter for hundreds of nursing home residents amid Hurricane Ida’s assault on south Louisiana this week.

Nakamoto is on this story for WBRZ News 2 at 6:00: Stream the news here

Inside the so-called Waterbury facility, four people died.

State regulators told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Thursday, more than 800 nursing home residents from seven facilities in Orleans, Lafourche, Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes were taken to the Independence warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. The nursing home managers were hoping to turn the facility into a mass shelter. Four of the 850 people there died; 12 others needed medical attention and 721 were rescued Wednesday and Thursday.

Rescues were still happening Thursday where ambulances were seen leaving the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Health said it had "significant concerns" about the conditions at that facility.

The local coroner has not determined definitive causes of death at this time but has classified three of the deaths as storm-related.

The nursing home residents were taken to the makeshift shelter last Friday and, after the storm’s landfall, complaints started rolling in.

Local authorities told WBRZ Thursday, they fielded complaints along with state health inspectors who were "expelled" from the facility.

“It’s a little bit better than a warehouse,” one Tangipahoa Parish official told WBRZ of the conditions at the facility.

The health department said it was prevented from conducting a full assessment when it responded to investigate complaints Tuesday.

Some 721 of the residents found in the warehouse were evacuated, many to Baton Rouge.

“This is a serious and active investigation,” LDH said in a prepared statement. “We will be taking action against these nursing home facilities and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement.”

All seven facilities where residents were sent from – River Palms Nursing and Rehab; South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab; Maison Orleans Healthcare Center; Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home; West Jefferson Health Care Center; Maison DeVille Nursing Home; and Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey – are all owned or associated with Bob Dean, a Baton Rouge businessman.

Phones went unanswered at one of the office’s Dean owns in Baton Rouge.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered Dean recently filed a lawsuit related to a dispute about the purchase of a Rolls-Royce.