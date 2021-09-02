4 nursing home residents dead after evacuating to mass shelter in Tangipahoa Parish

The state says four nursing home residents died after they were evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida.

In a news release announcing the deaths, the state health department said it was concerned about conditions at the facility after learning of the deaths. State inspectors were sent to check out conditions at the facility but were shooed away from the facility and prevented from conducting their inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health said in statement Thursday.

On Thursday, state officials said 721 people were rescued from that facility 12 of whom needed medical attention at a hospital, in under 24 hours.

The department added that it has "significant concerns" about the conditions at that facility.

The local coroner has not determined definitive causes of death at this time but has classified three of the deaths as storm-related.

Read the full statement from the department below.

We have been alerted to four deaths among nursing home residents evacuated to a facility on Friday (Aug. 27) in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida. Three of these have been classified as storm-related by the coroner. Definitive causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

Upon hearing reports of deteriorating conditions at the facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall, LDH inspectors promptly visited the site but were expelled from the property and prevented from conducting a full assessment on Tuesday.



We have significant concerns about conditions in this facility.



LDH has been working to find safe placements for all 843 patients starting with the most vulnerable. These nursing home residents were evacuated from the following 7 facilities:



River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish



Unless under a mandatory evacuation order, nursing homes make the decision of when and where to evacuate. They must always provide safe conditions for their residents.



Our top priority has been getting our vulnerable residents to immediate safety. In under 24 hours, as of 9:46 a.m., 721 residents have been rescued from the facility, and LDH continues to work with other state agencies and local officials to quickly place the others. Upon rescue 12 individuals were found to be in condition that required hospitalization.



This is a serious and active investigation. We will be taking action against these nursing facilities, and will be making appropriate referrals to law enforcement.