4-month-old puppy stolen at gunpoint while on a walk with owner

2 hours 58 minutes ago Saturday, August 14 2021 Aug 14, 2021 August 14, 2021 5:49 PM August 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A man's dog was taken at gunpoint on Saturday while he was out on a walk.

New Orleans Police Department said the victim was walking on Bundy Road early Aug. 14 with his two English bulldogs, one adult and one 4-month-old puppy, when a man approached him with a rifle.

Officers said the man demanded the victim to hand over his cell phone. The man threw the phone and took off with the 4-month-old puppy.

Police said the man shot at the victim several times as he was running away. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

