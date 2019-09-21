Latest Weather Blog
#4 LSU crushes Vanderbilt 66 to 38
NASHVILLE, TN - The fourth ranked LSU Tigers traveled to Nashville to open up SEC play against Vanderbilt. The Tigers would cruse to an easy 66-38 victory over the Commodores.
Quarterback Joe Burrow breaks yet another school record, passing for 6 touchdowns in a game. Wide Receiver, Ja'Marr Chase also had a historic day, pulling in 4 touchdown catches and 229 receiving yards. He breaks former LSU great, Odell Beckham Jr.'s record for most receiving yards by a Tiger in a single game.
LSU improves to 4-0 on the season. They take on Utah State next weekend, at home in Tiger Stadium.
Your Tigers put on a show and are 4-0! pic.twitter.com/CrFtzcUVIT— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
Ready pic.twitter.com/OUYt4xLhzR— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
About That time! pic.twitter.com/8sEhONLbYu— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
See Ya— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
pic.twitter.com/rgQyuTuVY8
Don't mistake this for a final stat line... It's halftime— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
18/24, 375 Yards, 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/XWXf7vEPVr
.@cole__tracy is reporting live from Seattle cheering on the Tigers! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/DmMC3j3Qm1— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
Joe. Burrow. pic.twitter.com/xvegqJm9Zc— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
It's a blocked punt return for the TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/D2ltfmV8HD— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
Ja'Marr Chase has the most reception yds in a game (229) by an LSU receiver since @obj had 204 yards against Furman in 2013 ?? pic.twitter.com/kngYMHT5j4— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 21, 2019
The freshman is in for the TOUCHDOWN! It's 66-31 #LSU lead. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/2mH9aCmfWk— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019
