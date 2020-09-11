Latest Weather Blog
4 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans Police Department, four people were killed and one person was injured Thursday night in two separate shootings that occurred only minutes apart in New Orleans, WWL-TV reports.
Police say the first shooting was reported around 9:34 p.m. in the 1500 block of Canal Street in the Central Business District. Authorities arrived on scene to find one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Four minutes later, police were dispatched to a second shooting in Gentilly. In the 4100 block of Rayne Drive, authorities discovered that four people had been shot and three of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers detained two people for questioning and investigators are currently working to determine possible suspects or motives for the shootings.
Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to call the NOPD at 504-658-5300 or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
