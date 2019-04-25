71°
4 juveniles shot and wounded in Louisiana mobile home park
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Four juveniles ranging in age from 10 to 17 have been wounded in a shooting at a northwest Louisiana mobile home park.
KTBS-TV reports the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Alpha Mobile Home Park in Shreveport.
Shreveport police say someone drove up to a home at the park, exited a vehicle, and shot into the trailer, injuring the four people inside.
All the victims were injured in their lower body. Police say their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
Emergency personnel responded heavily, with more than 25 workers on the scene within 15 minutes of the shooting.
