4 injured in early morning crash on Thomas Road

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning a crash occurred within the 3100 block of Thomas Road, near the intersection of Kingston Drive and Turnley Drive in the Scotlandville area.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 a.m. when a vehicle flipped onto its side, injuring a total of four people who were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say one of those individuals sustained serious injuries.

At this time additional details regarding the wreck are unknown.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.