59°
Latest Weather Blog
4 injured in early morning crash on Thomas Road
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning a crash occurred within the 3100 block of Thomas Road, near the intersection of Kingston Drive and Turnley Drive in the Scotlandville area.
The crash happened shortly before 6:15 a.m. when a vehicle flipped onto its side, injuring a total of four people who were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say one of those individuals sustained serious injuries.
At this time additional details regarding the wreck are unknown.
This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints