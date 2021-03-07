49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
4 injured, 1 missing in Lake Pontchartrain after boating accident

Saturday, March 06 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing person in Lake Pontchartrain.

Officials are searching for the missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 7 p.m. stating that a boat with five people aboard collided with the drawbridge ejecting one of the occupants from the vessel.

The other four occupants were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans to receive medical treatment. 

