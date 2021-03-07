4 injured,1 body recovered from Lake Pontchartrain after fatal boating incident

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard and other agencies recovered a body from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning after a boating incident injured four individuals Saturday night.

Officials recovered the body of 33-year-old Rod Willhoft of Arabi near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 7 p.m. stating that a 24-foot bay boat with five people aboard collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge on Lake Pontchartrain ejecting one of the occupants from the vessel.

The other four occupants were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans to receive medical treatment for their serious injuries. They are now in stable condition, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will the lead investigation for this fatal boating incident.